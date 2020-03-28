ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Sanfelippo is the Wisconsin Legislature’s human wrecking bal

Now that the Wisconsin Legislature appears to have gone home for the year, I want to bestow an award to the legislator who went beyond the call of duty this past session to gum up the works — state Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, the Republican from West Allis.

It wouldn’t surprise any observer of state politics if Sanfelippo set some modern-day record for being a human wrecking ball, sabotaging public interest legislation by inserting his own biases and skewed political agenda at just the right moment.

A skilled bomb thrower is he.

The prime example is what he did to the bipartisan bill aimed at preventing future backlogs of sexual assault kit testing. The measure had been authored by a bipartisan health care coalition to create the first statutory guidelines on how to process sexual assault kits, which can contain evidence that is crucial to finding sexual predators or freeing the wrongly convicted.

It was aimed at preventing another backlog like the one just a few years ago that saw the kits go untested for months and even years, a situation that denied justice for survivors of sexual assault by letting the attackers go free. Under the bill, hospitals and others collecting evidence for the kits would be required to immediately send them to the State Crime Lab for testing.