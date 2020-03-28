ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Sanfelippo is the Wisconsin Legislature’s human wrecking bal
0 comments
PLAIN TALK

ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Sanfelippo is the Wisconsin Legislature’s human wrecking bal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Now that the Wisconsin Legislature appears to have gone home for the year, I want to bestow an award to the legislator who went beyond the call of duty this past session to gum up the works — state Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, the Republican from West Allis.

It wouldn’t surprise any observer of state politics if Sanfelippo set some modern-day record for being a human wrecking ball, sabotaging public interest legislation by inserting his own biases and skewed political agenda at just the right moment.

A skilled bomb thrower is he.

The prime example is what he did to the bipartisan bill aimed at preventing future backlogs of sexual assault kit testing. The measure had been authored by a bipartisan health care coalition to create the first statutory guidelines on how to process sexual assault kits, which can contain evidence that is crucial to finding sexual predators or freeing the wrongly convicted.

It was aimed at preventing another backlog like the one just a few years ago that saw the kits go untested for months and even years, a situation that denied justice for survivors of sexual assault by letting the attackers go free. Under the bill, hospitals and others collecting evidence for the kits would be required to immediately send them to the State Crime Lab for testing.

It was passed by the state Senate with ease, but when it came over to the Assembly, Sanfelippo didn’t care about justice delayed or even denied. As chairman of the Assembly’s Committee on Health, he refused to call a public hearing on a bill that most regarded as good legislation. And then as the session neared its end, he found all sorts of problems with the bill and decided to insert an amendment to pander to his conservative constituency.

He decided that the bill should include a requirement that student rape victims be immediately eligible to attend a voucher school and one to require law enforcement to notify ICE if the test results point to an illegal immigrant. When Assembly Speaker Robin Vos decided to go along with Sanfelippo, which he regularly does, it effectively killed the bill for this session.

Not only did it now contain provisions that many Democrats didn’t like, it would have to be sent back to the Senate for another vote. The result in the end was nothing passed. Rape kit procedures will have to wait another year. Thanks a lot, Joe.

But, this is modus operandi for Sanfelippo.

Last month, he succeeded in scuttling a common-sense bill that he had, in fact, originally backed, to allow direct primary care clinics to operate more freely in Wisconsin. The bill included a strict anti-discrimination clause. But, at the last minute, Sanfelippo introduced an amendment that removed sexual orientation, national origin and ancestry from the language, once again thwarting any bipartisan agreement.

Sanfelippo’s action sparked charges by state Sen. Tim Carpenter, an openly gay legislator from Milwaukee, that the new language amounted to bigotry. It passed the GOP-controlled Assembly and Senate anyway, but not without rancor sparked by our favorite guy from West Allis.

But Joe’s handiwork pops up all over the place, whether it’s to ridicule gun safety efforts, fight criminal reform legislation to help reduce the prison population and, hence, taxpayers’ costs, or push efforts to take local control away from Milwaukee, his favorite punching bag.

And to show you how much of a nice guy and team player he is, Sanfelippo didn’t have a nice thing to say about fellow Republican, state Sen. Luther Olsen, who announced he’s retiring after 25 years in the Legislature.

He was “one of the biggest roadblocks to school reform and accountability in the Legislature,” snarled Joe. Apparently, Olsen didn’t believe in throwing bombs. ￼

Dave Zweifel

Dave Zweifel

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. He can be reached by email at dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Commentary: Social distancing: If you're not uncomfortable right now, you're not doing it right
Opinion

Commentary: Social distancing: If you're not uncomfortable right now, you're not doing it right

  • Updated

We're in this together. (Just don't stand so close.) We're unified in our goal. (But look, 6 feet away, OK?) If you haven't been outside lately, let me paint a picture: People are outside but not many people are outside, and wherever people are going right now - to grocery stores, jogging trails, gas stations - an elaborate dance is happening, a social distancing pas de deux, being learned on ...

Commentary: I'm a doctor. If this 81-year-old can endure the coronavirus, you can too
Opinion

Commentary: I'm a doctor. If this 81-year-old can endure the coronavirus, you can too

Joe, a semiretired 81-year-old, never expected his Italy guys' trip to thrust him into the front ranks of COVID-19 patients. Joe's story goes against the grain of news about the coronavirus now gripping the world and providing epidemiologists and public health experts with the challenge of their professional lives. Joe is a patient of a medical colleague, and he and his wife gave me permission ...

Commentary: Think your lockdown is unpleasant? Imagine how your dog feels every day
Opinion

Commentary: Think your lockdown is unpleasant? Imagine how your dog feels every day

People around the world are bemoaning having to stay mostly at home for some weeks because of COVID-19. After just a day or two - even with the internet, Netflix, books, music, games, FaceTime and endless other ways to entertain themselves and stay connected, not to mention walks in the park and trips to the grocery store - many people reported feeling lonely, bored, restless, or even ...

Commentary: What others see as Joe Biden's mental slips, I see as the tricks of a master stutterer
Opinion

Commentary: What others see as Joe Biden's mental slips, I see as the tricks of a master stutterer

You don't notice Joe Biden's stutter when he's speaking most of the time. He didn't stutter during the debate on March 15, for example. But as a stutterer, I recognized the signs of a master stutterer at work. Seeing Biden on stage takes me back to my childhood. I've watched him for years and recognize the familiar tricks. Noticed him struggling with a phrase or name he's uttered a million ...

+3
Commentary: For an immigrant with a mum far away overseas, O'Hare Airport is no longer a lifeline
Opinion

Commentary: For an immigrant with a mum far away overseas, O'Hare Airport is no longer a lifeline

Most people I know hate Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. For me, that chaotic place at the end of the Kennedy Expressway has always been a source of deep comfort. If anything were to go wrong with my independent, 96-year-old mum in Great Britain, I've told myself since moving to Chicago 30 years ago, I can be at her side tomorrow morning. In fact, being as American Airlines has long ...

+3
Commentary: Some of us can't isolate
Opinion

Commentary: Some of us can't isolate

  • Updated

I have a confession to make, something that in the age of COVID-19 seems almost seditious: daily, up-close human contact is an indispensable part of my life. I use a motorized wheelchair and I need assistance doing the routine things everyone does every day, like getting dressed and getting out of bed and doing laundry and all that. I've hired a crew of people to come in and help me do that ...

+5
Commentary: Stiffed by the Senate stimulus: The surprising group left out of the coronavirus rescue bill
Opinion

Commentary: Stiffed by the Senate stimulus: The surprising group left out of the coronavirus rescue bill

The $2 trillion stimulus package passed by the Senate Wednesday night provides enormous loans to airlines and other businesses as well as rebates of $1,200 to most low- and middle-income U.S. adults. But the legislation bars an important group from receiving rebates: elderly and disabled adults who are financially dependent on family members. The result is that the largest aid package in U.S. ...

+5
Commentary: While US plays blame game in coronavirus crisis, China shows leadership
Opinion

Commentary: While US plays blame game in coronavirus crisis, China shows leadership

"Never let a serious crisis go to waste," Rahm Emanuel advised in the midst of the 2008 financial meltdown. It's advice that China appears to have taken to heart. For as the world grapples with how to control a pandemic that has now spread to 175 nations, infected hundreds of thousands and killed more than 20,000 people, China is asserting itself as the global savior that will lead the world ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News