ZWEIFEL COLUMN: State GOP leaders emulate hero Trump's propaganda

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, whose family once ran a Wisconsin weekly newspaper, couldn’t help exhibiting his Donald Trump bona fides last week when asked to comment on Trump’s suggestion that the presidential election be delayed this fall.

He admitted that the suggestion was a bad idea, but, a la his hero Trump, he then launched into a tirade about “liberal” hypocrites and the media who have condemned the president for suggesting such a thing, but were all in favor of delaying Wisconsin’s election in April when Gov. Tony Evers tried to do so.

Comparing apples to oranges has long been one of Fitzgerald’s fortes. First, Evers wasn’t on the April ballot as, of course, Trump is this November. So there wasn’t any self interest as there is for the president.

Second, after he had earlier thought the election could proceed as normal, Evers tried his best to have it conducted by mail after coronavirus cases soared. This attempt, of course, was blocked by Fitzgerald and his colleagues. Third, Evers’ quest was no anomaly. Several states had already postponed their spring elections because there was great hope that the coronavirus could soon be brought under control. The unknowns at that time were enormous.