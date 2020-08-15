ZWEIFEL COLUMN: State GOP leaders emulate hero Trump's propaganda

State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, whose family once ran a Wisconsin weekly newspaper, couldn’t help exhibiting his Donald Trump bona fides last week when asked to comment on Trump’s suggestion that the presidential election be delayed this fall.
He admitted that the suggestion was a bad idea, but, a la his hero Trump, he then launched into a tirade about “liberal” hypocrites and the media who have condemned the president for suggesting such a thing, but were all in favor of delaying Wisconsin’s election in April when Gov. Tony Evers tried to do so.
Comparing apples to oranges has long been one of Fitzgerald’s fortes. First, Evers wasn’t on the April ballot as, of course, Trump is this November. So there wasn’t any self interest as there is for the president.
Second, after he had earlier thought the election could proceed as normal, Evers tried his best to have it conducted by mail after coronavirus cases soared. This attempt, of course, was blocked by Fitzgerald and his colleagues. Third, Evers’ quest was no anomaly. Several states had already postponed their spring elections because there was great hope that the coronavirus could soon be brought under control. The unknowns at that time were enormous.
Besides, Evers had requested that the election be held instead on June 9. And since the biggest race on the ballot was for a Supreme Court seat where the winner wouldn’t take office until August, the only disruption would have involved a few municipal and county positions where the incumbents would serve an extra two months if the election, in the interests of safety, were delayed until June, when voting by mail could be fully implemented.
Trump’s gambit would apparently be wide open. The election would be postponed until the time when it’s “safe” to vote. Who today can even venture to answer that question?
Plus, the president has no plan whatsoever to put safe voting into effect. Instead, he continuously rampages against voting by mail, falsely claiming that it will be fraudulent. He’s said it so often that now many of his supporters believe it to be true.
As Hitler’s propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels said so eloquently, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” That’s been Donald Trump’s mantra since he rode down the Trump Tower escalator to launch his presidential campaign and declared that most Mexican immigrants were rapists who were bringing drugs and crime to the U.S.
But, postponing the fall vote is a moot issue. There is no way Donald Trump can unilaterally delay the presidential election and it’s unlikely that even congressional Republicans who usually kneel to his wishes would buy into such a cockamamie idea in the first place.
What isn’t moot, though, is Fitzgerald’s and his GOP colleagues’ own blatant hypocrisy.
Fitzgerald and his counterpart Republican leader in the Assembly, Speaker Robin Vos, twice in the past year thumbed their collective noses on two special session requests from the governor. The first, in November 2019, was to consider Evers’ proposal to expand background checks on gun purchases, an effort to address the horrific increase in gun violence.
The two leaders heeded the call, all right, both opening and closing their respective houses in less than a minute.
They did the same thing five months later when Evers appealed to them to consider his proposal to conduct the April 7 primary by mail so that voters wouldn’t have to expose themselves and poll workers to infections on election day.
Ah, but, things are suddenly different for Fitz’s crew.
Several months after they successfully got a compliant state Supreme Court to overturn the governor’s “safe-at-home” plan because they wanted a “seat at the table” to decide coronavirus measures — something they then refused to do — they’re suddenly all hep to hold a special session, not to devise ways to address the pandemic, but to negate attempts to do so.
No masks for these manly GOP ideologues.
They and Donald Trump deserve each other. ￼
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. He can be reached by email at dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
