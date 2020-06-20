ZWEIFEL COLUMN: The latest proof the world has been turned upside down: Rand Paul opposes anti-lynching bill
ZWEIFEL COLUMN: The latest proof the world has been turned upside down: Rand Paul opposes anti-lynching bill

These first couple of weeks of June 2020 have been proof positive that this world of ours has really been turned upside down.

The first sign of that came early in the month when the Trump administration signaled it was going to reduce the U.S. military presence in Germany after these long many years.

Reducing the size of our military forces scattered around the many places in the world in which we continue to meddle doesn’t seem like a bad idea until you look at the reasons why Germany has been targeted.

Seems that Trump is still upset that Germany doesn’t spend enough money on the NATO Alliance, even though it spends more on defense than any other European nation.

Nevertheless, our president insists it needs to spend more, complaining that Germany, instead of spending to defend itself and Europe, has built itself a lavish social welfare system. Imagine that! Spending money to help the country’s own working people instead of on multi-million-dollar war planes and more nuclear weapons.

Wouldn’t it be great if someday we did just that? Then maybe, just for starters, we wouldn’t be so unprepared when a vicious pandemic is unleashed.

But, that was just a sampling of the craziness that swarmed around us the past few days.

There was the report that said volumes about why we have the world’s largest wealth gap where the rich do indeed get richer and the poor poorer.

Raytheon Technologies, one of the country’s biggest defense contractors, cut the salaries of thousands of its employees when the pandemic slowed its business. At roughly the same time, according to a New York Times story, the corporation tweaked how it calculates stock-related payouts to top executives, lavishing an estimated $12.5 million gain for its CEO, Gregory Hayes.

Then there’s the investigation launched by the Justice Department’s anti-trust division into the pricing practices of the U.S. meat industry following complaints from farmers and meat buyers. Because the Justice Department has looked the other way when it comes to corporate mergers, the meat industry has morphed into roughly four large processors: JBS USA Holdings, Tyson Foods, Cargill and the National Meat Packing Co.

And what have monopolists historically done in our unfettered capitalist society? They fix prices, undercut the people at the bottom — farmers mainly — and milk the retailers. There was a time when the Justice Department kept a sharp eye on mergers that thwart competition, dating all the way back to the Teddy Roosevelt era. In our upside down world, no more.

The prize for the real craziness of this month, though, is reserved for that other goofball senator from Kentucky, Rand Paul. You’ve got to wonder what’s in the whiskey down there — Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul to represent you?

Paul likes to fancy himself a maverick libertarian, constantly threatening to vote against fellow Republican Trump on budgets and other high-profile legislation and then then caving in when the chips are down.

But, he’s outdone himself by, smack in the middle of unprecedented racial rage gripping the country, holding up the passage of — an anti-lynching bill!

The bill, called the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, after the 14-year-old black Chicago boy tortured and murdered in Mississippi in 1955, would, for the first time, actually define lynching as a federal crime.

It passed the House 410-4 and has the blessing of 99 U.S. senators except one — Paul. He claims its wording is too broad and needs to be rewritten. Because the Senate isn’t in formal session, passage requires unanimous consent, but Paul objected.

Amazing or not? After all this time and turmoil in America we don’t have a federal law banning lynching? Don’t tell me we’re not upside down. ￼

Dave Zweifel

Dave Zweifel

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. He can be reached by email at dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.

