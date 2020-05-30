ZWEIFEL COLUMN: The president, not the USPS, is the joke

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last Sunday’s Wisconsin State Journal piece by Barry Adams, describing the New Deal-era murals that decorate the interior of 35 Wisconsin post offices, reminded me once again of how upside down Donald Trump has turned America.

Adams’ piece was based on a new book, “Wisconsin Post Office Murals,” written by Illinois author David Gates Jr., that tells the history of the post office art works that were commissioned by then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt in an effort to beautify new post offices and provide work for struggling artists.

The post offices, of course, were picked to house the murals in the ‘30s and ‘40s and were aimed at depicting life in the local communities because, after all, the post office was the place Americans came together.

Not many know that the postal service had its beginning even before Americans claimed and won their independence. Ben Franklin was the new nation’s first postmaster general. He and the other founders saw it as a way for Americans to safely and reliably communicate across long distances. They considered this new creation as essential for other American rights, especially the First Amendment, bestowing special rates for the newspapers and magazines of the day.