ZWEIFEL COLUMN: The U.S. has lost its place as a world leader

For far too long, we as a nation have bowed to the demands of the financial elite, electing to put the short-term interests of big banks and corporations, conglomerates and their stockholders over the interests of building a more just economy that includes every American.

Health care is obviously the prime example. For nearly a century now, we’ve allowed a for-profit system to control how Americans get care, even if it leaves tens of millions without any coverage and costs twice as much to cover those lucky enough to have at least some protection. So now, in a pandemic, countless of our citizens are suffering.

But, that’s just a piece of it. Where once we were concerned about monopolies unfairly gaming the economy, we’ve sat back and allowed merger after merger, concentrating power into fewer and fewer greedy hands, even among the nation’s big hospitals. So now, in a pandemic, we have few places to turn to help fight the menace.

Despite the warnings that have been sounded through the years, we looked the other way while American corporations, always looking for cheaper labor and short-term profits, outsourced their production overseas, devastating our own manufacturing industry. So now, in a pandemic, we have to rely on the good graces of China, for one, to help us ramp up testing and protection.