ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Trump pollutes the 'swamp' with pardons for his pals

“But to set Stone free — to commute or pardon his sentence should it come to that — in a manner that does not smack of being entirely self-serving, Trump has to lay the groundwork,” it said. “He has to establish a pattern. He has to grant clemency to others — people who have nothing on him — first.”

Meanwhile, Chicago radio talk shows were ablaze with outrage, and TV commentators were equally critical of Trump’s actions.

Compare all this to the 17 pardons that Wisconsin’s governor, Tony Evers, announced last month, at virtually the same time Trump was making his.

The big difference was that Evers’ pardons were made after thorough screening and investigation by the independent Pardon Advisory Board, which consists of members who have worked in the criminal justice system, law enforcement, lawyers and judges. On the board’s recommendations, Evers granted the pardons to people who had served their sentences, exhibited remorse for their crimes and had lived exemplary lives the past five years.

The U.S. Justice Department used to recommend pardons to the president until Donald Trump came along. Now, he just gives them to old pals, even if they’re still in prison. ￼

