ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Trump pollutes the 'swamp' with pardons for his pals
0 comments
PLAIN TALK

ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Trump pollutes the 'swamp' with pardons for his pals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

If you thought there was outrage around the country over Donald Trump’s pardons and commutations of convicted crooks, fraudsters and scoundrels last month, you should have been in Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune’s editorial page and the paper’s columnists were absolutely beside themselves over Trump’s decision to commute the sentence of Illinois’ former governor, Rod Blagojevich.

Even the Trib’s in-house Trump lackey, John Kass, was apoplectic. Kass believes that every Illinois Democrat, Barack Obama included, is a crook — so for Trump to pardon one of them, even for Kass, is a bridge too far.

Now that he’s commuted Blagojevich, Kass complained, “What should Trump do with his big promise? That promise about ‘draining the swamp?’ Trump should take his promise, dig a hole, and bury it. It’s the least he could do.”

One of the Trib’s liberal columnists, Rex W. Huppke, noted that in addition to the imprisoned former Illinois governor, Trump issued pardons to three other malfeasance enthusiasts — former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo (gambling fraud), former New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik (eight felonies, including tax fraud) and Michael Milken (securities fraud).

“Connect the dots, people,” Huppke implored his readers. “Trump is preparing to combat corruption by putting together a Corruption Dream Team. (Blagojevich, since he has the best hair, will be captain.)”

The Tribune itself said Trump’s decision “spits in the eye of (the) prosecutors, but also the jurors who found the ex-governor guilty.”

“We’ll never know how many top-notch people were cheated out of careers in government, or how many employers lost chances at state contracts because, during the Blagojevich years, the fix was in,” the paper editorialized.

The editorial added that the ex-governor not only tried to sell Barack Obama’s old Senate seat to the highest bidder, but attempted to extort the CEO of a children’s hospital by withholding state funding to help sick children until the CEO provided campaign contributions, and did much the same to the owners of a race track that needed important state legislation. Not to mention, he lied to the FBI.

Chicago’s other newspaper, the Sun-Times, which had argued from the beginning that Blagojevich’s sentencing was too harsh, editorialized that Trump was right to free Blagojevich — but his real reason for doing so “should sicken us.”

The paper believes Trump is really setting the stage to either commute Roger Stone’s sentence or pardon him altogether.

“Stone is one of Trump’s closest and shadiest back-channel operatives,” the editorial said, adding that Trump sees Stone’s conviction and sentencing “as a symbolic indictment of the president himself, who wants the world to believe Congress’ entire probe of Russian interference was a ‘hoax.’

“But to set Stone free — to commute or pardon his sentence should it come to that — in a manner that does not smack of being entirely self-serving, Trump has to lay the groundwork,” it said. “He has to establish a pattern. He has to grant clemency to others — people who have nothing on him — first.”

Meanwhile, Chicago radio talk shows were ablaze with outrage, and TV commentators were equally critical of Trump’s actions.

Compare all this to the 17 pardons that Wisconsin’s governor, Tony Evers, announced last month, at virtually the same time Trump was making his.

The big difference was that Evers’ pardons were made after thorough screening and investigation by the independent Pardon Advisory Board, which consists of members who have worked in the criminal justice system, law enforcement, lawyers and judges. On the board’s recommendations, Evers granted the pardons to people who had served their sentences, exhibited remorse for their crimes and had lived exemplary lives the past five years.

The U.S. Justice Department used to recommend pardons to the president until Donald Trump came along. Now, he just gives them to old pals, even if they’re still in prison. ￼

Dave Zweifel

Dave Zweifel

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. He can be reached by email at dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mary Schmich: A boyhood friend of Emmett Till reflects on the new antilynching law named for Till
Opinion

Mary Schmich: A boyhood friend of Emmett Till reflects on the new antilynching law named for Till

Henry Pettigrew was 12 years old on the day his friend Emmett Till's body was laid out, in a dark suit and a white shirt, for all Chicago to see. It was a sunny day, Pettigrew remembers, and he joined the line of thousands outside Roberts Temple at 40th and State streets on the South Side, waiting his turn to file past the casket. He and Emmett had met in Sunday school, and even though Emmett ...

Commentary: Trump's 2021 budget explains Jeff Bezos' monster house deal and LA's homeless crisis
Opinion

Commentary: Trump's 2021 budget explains Jeff Bezos' monster house deal and LA's homeless crisis

Jeff Bezos dropped $165 million two weeks ago for the most expensive residential property in the history of Los Angeles. That's about an eighth of 1% of his $131.9-billion net worth. Bezos' purchase is like a regular person forking over just $121 for a house, given that the Federal Reserve says the median net worth of an American is $97,300. Bezos' home, nestled on nine acres in Beverly Hills, ...

Commentary: What Mike Bloomberg will never understand
Opinion

Commentary: What Mike Bloomberg will never understand

As I watched the Nevada Democratic debate last week, like millions of other Americans, I noticed the smug look on Michael Bloomberg's face when Sen. Elizabeth Warren and others challenged him about his treatment of women, stop and frisk and other racist policies that he has championed. Eleven years ago, I personally had that exact same look directed at me. On Feb. 3, 2009, as New York City was ...

+2
Commentary: A poor way to measure poverty
Opinion

Commentary: A poor way to measure poverty

The Census Bureau recently solicited advice on ways to develop more accurate measurements of poverty - a much-needed change. Year after year, the Bureau reports that more than 30 million Americans live in poverty. Yet it is widely acknowledged that the way government measures poverty is deeply flawed. The question is, what does it mean to be poor in the U.S.? According to the government's own ...

Commentary: The FCC wants to shut out the public — again
Opinion

Commentary: The FCC wants to shut out the public — again

President Donald Trump is not a big fan of open government. He likes to implement policies without having to deal with annoying inconveniences, like input from the public. For example, if you were chair of the Federal Communications Commission and you wanted to spend your time handing out favors to huge phone and internet providers like AT&T, T-Mobile and Comcast, having to consider public ...

Commentary: Are the US and Europe destined for splitsville?
Opinion

Commentary: Are the US and Europe destined for splitsville?

The alliance between the United States and Europe is broken. That much became clear over three days of intensive discussions in Munich last month. To be sure, it can be fixed. But that will take a fundamental readjustment in policy and direction on both sides of the Atlantic. Every year, top U.S. and European officials gather in February at the Munich Security Conference to assess the state of ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News