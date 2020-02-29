ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Trump's budget plan full of atrocities for America

Take a look at Donald Trump’s budget plan for the country’s next fiscal year and you’ll know how lucky we are that Americans elected a Democratic-controlled House of Representatives in 2018.
Thanks to that fact, Trump’s budget proposal for the 2020-21 fiscal year shouldn’t stand a chance of becoming law. And that’s a good thing, because it would spell disaster for millions of Americans.
The bottom line is that Trump’s proposal protects his rich man’s tax cuts, spends yet more money on the military and, to help pay for it, cuts the safety net that has helped people avoid utter despair.
Some of the details include doing way with student loan help. As Trump proposed last year, it seeks to eliminate subsidized federal student loans and end the public service loan forgiveness program that has served as an incentive for teachers, police officers and government workers to free themselves of student debt after making payments for at least 10 years. The proposal died last year as it should again this year.
It makes major cuts to Medicaid by reducing funding for the health plan that covers the poor and the disabled, and proposes to do away with subsidies for the working poor who are on the Affordable Care Act. The cuts, according to the Congressional Budget Office, would cause some states to reverse their programs to expand Medicaid to those too poor to buy health insurance.
That, of course, would be right up Wisconsin’s GOP legislators’ alley. They, along with their former leader, Scott Walker, have refused to allow thousands of the state’s poor to participate anyhow.
Then there’s the plan to enact even deeper cuts in environmental initiatives. The EPA would experience a 26% cut in its funding, and 50 programs that have been developed to protect the air and water over the years would be eliminated.
Not surprisingly, the budget section covering the environment does not mention climate change. The New York Times pointed out that in Trump’s budget document, the administration claims that air pollutant emissions dropped between 2016 and 2018, and insists the country has “some of the cleanest air and water in the world.”
The president lies even in his budget proposals, for the reality is that air quality improved significantly in the decade before Trump came to power. Federal figures show that fine particulate pollution has increased the past two years.
Food assistance programs, including so-called food stamps, would be available to fewer people under Trump’s plan. So would housing assistance, including programs that help pay for rental assistance for low-income people.
The Commerce Department would be cut by 37%, affecting programs that monitor the weather, promote exports and administer economic development efforts.
The national railroad system, Amtrak, would lose funds for its long-distance trains that serve hundreds of communities that have no other means of public transportation. Foreign aid would be cut by 8% and funds for the United Nations would be drastically reduced.
But, of course, the already bloated defense budget would see another increase, and the administration is working on plans to build new nuclear weapons in case we have to blow up the world someday.
Initiatives to crack down on illegal immigration would get a big funding boost and, naturally, there’s $2 billion more for the big, beautiful border wall with Mexico.
We’re told not to fret, though. Most of Trump’s budget atrocities will never make it through the House.
Isn’t it amazing how he’s making America great again? ￼
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. He can be reached by email at dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.