ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Trump's lies know no bounds

There are a lot of things I don’t understand about Donald Trump, but none is more perplexing than his insistence to endlessly lie.

Most people would be embarrassed when caught red-handed telling and repeating an untruth. But, not this guy.

He was at it again in spades this week when he visited Kenosha and spent about an hour telling lie after lie. He apparently feels it does him no harm, that his backers will still back him even if he insists the sun rises in the west and sets in the east.

As a former member of the National Guard, I was struck by his claim that he had brought peace to Kenosha by calling up the Wisconsin Guard. As one who was involved in about a half dozen call-ups during the turbulent — and sometimes violent — anti-Vietnam War demonstrations during the ‘60s and ‘70s and the racial unrest in Milwaukee after Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination in 1968, I know full well that the president doesn’t call Guard units to state active duty.

Under the law, that’s the governor’s call after declaring a state emergency. Republican Warren Knowles and Democrat Pat Lucey activated us back then. It’s what’s called the Guard’s dual mission.