ZWEIFEL COLUMN: We can return to the status quo after COVID-19 — or we can demand politicians represent workers

“The last 12 weeks has been a shock to our system. We’ve had more Americans die than during the Vietnam War. We’ve had too many black and brown people on the front lines of this pandemic without the proper protective equipment, and therefore being infected and dying at rates that are totally unacceptable. This has laid bare the racial and economic injustice that existed long before coronavirus hit our nation.”

These are quotes from a Memorial Day weekend New York Times interview with Mary Kay Henry, the president of the Service Employees International Union that nationwide represents 2 million janitors, health care workers and teachers, including 8,000 members in Wisconsin.

Henry’s main message was to ask whether we will learn from the pandemic or return to a status quo that was not good for the overwhelming majority of American families — 64% of workers make less than $15 an hour, forcing them to live paycheck by paycheck, she noted.

Pointing out that 75% of her members have been on the job since the pandemic hit because they are considered essential, she added, “If they are essential, why is it that they have to scratch and claw for health care that they can’t afford?”

But, she was optimistic that we will make change.