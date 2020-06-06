ZWEIFEL COLUMN: We can return to the status quo after COVID-19 — or we can demand politicians represent workers
0 comments
PLAIN TALK

ZWEIFEL COLUMN: We can return to the status quo after COVID-19 — or we can demand politicians represent workers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Konopacki 6/3

“The last 12 weeks has been a shock to our system. We’ve had more Americans die than during the Vietnam War. We’ve had too many black and brown people on the front lines of this pandemic without the proper protective equipment, and therefore being infected and dying at rates that are totally unacceptable. This has laid bare the racial and economic injustice that existed long before coronavirus hit our nation.”

These are quotes from a Memorial Day weekend New York Times interview with Mary Kay Henry, the president of the Service Employees International Union that nationwide represents 2 million janitors, health care workers and teachers, including 8,000 members in Wisconsin.

Henry’s main message was to ask whether we will learn from the pandemic or return to a status quo that was not good for the overwhelming majority of American families — 64% of workers make less than $15 an hour, forcing them to live paycheck by paycheck, she noted.

Pointing out that 75% of her members have been on the job since the pandemic hit because they are considered essential, she added, “If they are essential, why is it that they have to scratch and claw for health care that they can’t afford?”

But, she was optimistic that we will make change.

“This life-and-death situation that we’ve now all been thrust into has opened up possibilities. Working people want real change, and that I think makes me more optimistic than ever that the change isn’t going to be incremental, and that gives me incredible hope,” she added.

The SEIU has been in the news in recent weeks in Madison over its efforts to re-organize nurses and other health care workers at University Hospitals. They lost their representation thanks to former Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10, which effectively destroyed public employee unions in the state. The nurses, alarmed by what they say is chronic under-staffing at the hospital, want it to “voluntarily recognize” SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin and to at least bargain on working conditions. So far, the hospital’s governing board has refused.

Act 10 is a microcosm of the political decisions made since the advent of Reaganism in 1980 through today — politics that have led to the economic inequality that the coronavirus pandemic has exposed. There have been massive tax cuts for the corporations and pennies for workers. Right-to-work laws have eviscerated unions, even here in Wisconsin, eliminating the one voice American workers had to stand up for fairness.

Here in Wisconsin, our Republican legislators, led for eight years by the corporate-friendly Walker, haven’t been able to even consider raising the minimum wage from the $7.25 an hour that hasn’t been changed since 2009.

We have no worker protection laws like mandatory paid sick or family leave or, of course, universal health care. Workers are expected to be on call around the clock. Publicly traded companies are typically beholden to stockholders first, even above employees and customers.

And guess who is expected to be on the job during a crisis — those with the lowest pay, the least protections — the “essential” workers who are on the bottom of the economic rung.

Even now, after Congress passed two stimulus packages to lessen the damage of the pandemic, the deck has been stacked for the rich. Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation revealed the administration sneaked a $135 billion bailout for real estate developers into the $3 trillion emergency spending.

Columnist Nicholas Kristof commented, “In other words, a single mom juggling two jobs gets a maximum $1,200 stimulus check — and then pays taxes so that a real estate mogul can receive $1.6 million.”

No wonder the nation’s top 10% earn nine times more than the bottom 90%.

The SEIU’s Henry is optimistic the pandemic’s lessons will cause working people to rise up and demand changes for the nation’s economic future.

I’m not all that sure. But, it will have to start by replacing the politicians who for decades now have done their best to protect the wealthy while ignoring the people who actually make the country work.

+1 
Dave Zweifel

Dave Zweifel

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. He can be reached by email at dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Commentary: Twitter's refusal to delete Trump's tweets about Lori Klausutis is disgraceful
Opinion

Commentary: Twitter's refusal to delete Trump's tweets about Lori Klausutis is disgraceful

In July 2001, a 28-year-old woman named Lori Klausutis fell and hit her head on a desk at work in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. She was found dead the next morning. The medical examiner concluded that there was no foul play, and it later turned out that Klausutis had an undiagnosed heart condition. There would be no reason today to publicly discuss this tragic accident, but for the fact that ...

+3
Commentary: While the US rushes to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, here's what science tells us
Opinion

Commentary: While the US rushes to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, here's what science tells us

If there is a silver lining to the flawed U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, it is this: The relatively high number of new cases being diagnosed daily - upward of 20,000 - will make it easier to test new vaccines. To determine whether a vaccine prevents disease, the study's subjects need to be exposed to the pathogen as it circulates in the population. Reopening the economy will likely ...

Commentary: My wife and I just gave away a small library. It hurt
Opinion

Commentary: My wife and I just gave away a small library. It hurt

If there's a silver lining to living in virtual lockdown, it's this: Plenty of time to attack those lists of "things we should do around the house." Which is how we came recently to complete a book purge, ultimately donating 27 boxes to a used bookstore, getting rid of six overflow bookshelves in the garage and moving one other back into the house. Now, for the first time in two decades, we ...

Commentary: US economy needs to reset, not restart
Opinion

Commentary: US economy needs to reset, not restart

The disproportionate COVID-19-related death rates and job losses suffered by communities of color in the United States are a stark reminder of the glaring systemic inequities baked into our economy. Getting back to "normal" will only serve to deepen these disparities. Instead, we need a top-to-bottom shift in our economy that puts the health, prosperity and resilience of all people - whatever ...

Commentary: I lost my mother to COVID-19. Here's why we must face the coronavirus threat honestly
Opinion

Commentary: I lost my mother to COVID-19. Here's why we must face the coronavirus threat honestly

In mid-April, I received a message from the nursing home in Connecticut where my mother lives. When I called back, a doctor told me, "your mother has a fever." Those were words I'd been dreading and expecting. "We assume it's COVID," the doctor said. My 80-year-old mother was comfortable for the time being. Her fever wasn't very high and she was breathing okay. But the doctor said not to take ...

+10
Commentary: Police need real reform, a fresh start
Opinion

Commentary: Police need real reform, a fresh start

Over the weekend, what began as a peaceful protest in Madison, Wis., where I served as chief of police for more than 20 years, erupted in violence. A police vehicle was torched, more than 70 businesses were damaged and in some cases looted, and police deployed tear gas and pepper spray. Similar unrest has occurred in dozens of cities across the country as citizens have come together to protest ...

+10
Commentary: Protesters who try to ban cameras miss the point of the First Amendment
Opinion

Commentary: Protesters who try to ban cameras miss the point of the First Amendment

"No recording allowed! Stop recording now!" It took a moment to register that the bullhorn admonishment was directed at me. I'd just parked my car and walked up to the edge of Oz Park near Lincoln Park High School in Chicago, where a couple hundred young people were gathered on a hill for the start of a march downtown to protest the killing of George Floyd. As I often do, especially when I'm ...

+2
Commentary: Nonprofits under siege
Opinion

Commentary: Nonprofits under siege

These past few months have taken a serious toll on every American; especially those who recently lost their jobs and are struggling to find work, keep food on the table for their families, and do everything possible to avoid becoming sick themselves. The coronavirus has attached its tentacles to almost every aspect of our lives and has placed enormous strain on the 1.5 million local, regional ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News