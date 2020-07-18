ZWEIFEL COLUMN: We can’t fix our economic inequalities until we recognize them

As you’ve read on these opinion pages over the years, the inequities keep growing. The average American, after all, doesn’t get the ear of politicians anywhere near those who ply them with huge campaign contributions and endless perks. One of the most startling facts is that just 400 American families — many of them undoubtedly figures in Sorkin’s book — accounted for half the contributions made in the hugely expensive 2016 presidential election.

Interestingly, as one of the columns in the Times’ report noted, there’s been a huge change over recent years in corporate America’s regard for its workers. Where once it was commonplace for business owners and corporate leaders to care for workers’ welfare, it’s more likely now that they fight any improvements in minimum wages, family leave or health care and fight instead for their own tax breaks and dismantling of regulations. And when they get that, they want more.

The paper’s editorial board compiled a long list of what needs to be done to change the trend that continues to worsen our inequalities. We know what they are — a stronger safety net including an end to housing and financial discrimination, help for poor schools and early education, a $15 minimum wage, and requirements that businesses provide family and medical leave, making it easier for all Americans to vote, just for starters.

The first requirement, though, is that we recognize how unequal we’ve become. Then perhaps we can start doing something about it. ￼

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. He can be reached by email at dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.