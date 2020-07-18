ZWEIFEL COLUMN: We can’t fix our economic inequalities until we recognize them
ZWEIFEL COLUMN: We can’t fix our economic inequalities until we recognize them

I’ve just finished a book I should have read 10 years ago, “Too Big Too Fail,” the inside story of how Wall Street’s money manipulators financially pillaged the American people during the Great Recession they caused in 2007-08.

The book, by business columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, describes how the government’s regulators had to frantically come to rescue the American economy from total ruin while many of the kingpins of the nation’s conglomerate banks and massive investment houses fretted about their multi-million-dollar bonuses and stock options, and ordinary Americans lost their homes and pension accounts to their greed.

We’ve come to know this story well in recent years, but going back to Sorkin’s book, written after Congress, the Treasury and the Fed came to rescue the Wall Street cabal with the multi-billion-dollar taxpayer-funded Troubled Asset Relief Program, is a reminder of how unfair our economy became and despite all, still is. The descriptions of how the money managers — not playing with their own money, of course — manipulated mortgages and sliced and diced pension investments to amass billions of dollars in profits that CEOs and their lieutenants could share is enough to make you sick.

As one reviewer of Sorkin’s book wrote, “Any illusions that those we entrust to look after our money, investments and pensions are superior beings, are blown out of the water as they are generally shown to be weak, not over intelligent individuals driven by personal greed and egotistical hankerings and with little or no awareness of longer term risk implications of their actions. Then it’s not their money.”

The descriptions of the lifestyles of corporate CEOs, their multi-million-dollar Manhattan apartments and their private jets whisking them to $20 million vacation homes, underscored a stunning New York Times report over this July 4th weekend titled simply, “The Economy We Need.”

The report, which encompassed the paper’s entire Sunday Review section, was a compilation of reports and columns that shined a glaring light on the inequality of our economy that has led to substandard but terribly expensive health care, the huge income and job gap between Blacks and whites, a sense of doom and despair in our inner cities, and the lack of dignity among millions of American workers, just for starters.

“Over the past four decades, American workers have suffered a devastating loss of economic power, manifest in their wages, benefits and working conditions,” the introduction to the report read. “The annual economic output of the United States has almost tripled, but, with the help of policymakers from both political parties, the wealthy hoarded the fruits.

“Picture the nation as a pirate crew,” it continued. “In recent decades, the owners of the ship have gradually claimed a larger share of booty at the expense of the crew. The annual sum that has shifted from workers to owners now tops $1 trillion.”

If the ordinary workers’ income in 1970 had kept pace with overall economic growth, Americans in the bottom 90% of income distribution would be making an extra $12,000 a year, the report pointed out.

As you’ve read on these opinion pages over the years, the inequities keep growing. The average American, after all, doesn’t get the ear of politicians anywhere near those who ply them with huge campaign contributions and endless perks. One of the most startling facts is that just 400 American families — many of them undoubtedly figures in Sorkin’s book — accounted for half the contributions made in the hugely expensive 2016 presidential election.

Interestingly, as one of the columns in the Times’ report noted, there’s been a huge change over recent years in corporate America’s regard for its workers. Where once it was commonplace for business owners and corporate leaders to care for workers’ welfare, it’s more likely now that they fight any improvements in minimum wages, family leave or health care and fight instead for their own tax breaks and dismantling of regulations. And when they get that, they want more.

The paper’s editorial board compiled a long list of what needs to be done to change the trend that continues to worsen our inequalities. We know what they are — a stronger safety net including an end to housing and financial discrimination, help for poor schools and early education, a $15 minimum wage, and requirements that businesses provide family and medical leave, making it easier for all Americans to vote, just for starters.

The first requirement, though, is that we recognize how unequal we’ve become. Then perhaps we can start doing something about it. ￼

Dave Zweifel

Dave Zweifel

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. He can be reached by email at dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.

