ZWEIFEL COLUMN: What ever happened to Trump's grand infrastructure plans?

It was a day shortly after Donald Trump made his infamous pronouncement that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the white supremacists’ march in Charlottesville, Virgina — the anti-Semitic gathering that led to the death of a woman bystander when one of the neo-Nazis rammed his car into the crowd.

Trump on Aug. 15, 2017, had called a press conference at his Trump Tower to ballyhoo his plan to fix the nation’s infrastructure. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao was there; so was Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and then-Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney plus other members of the administration. It was just a couple of days after the University of Virginia debacle, and Trump had been criticized for failing to condemn the gathering of supremacists who were blamed for the rioting.

In front of the Trump officials were tall stacks of bound and unbound documents purporting to be the “incredible” number of regulations that developers and highway builders have to get through to just start a project.

“This over-regulated permitting process is a massive, self-inflicted wound on our country,” Trump proclaimed before the TV cameras. “It’s disgraceful. Denying our people much needed investments in their community. And I just want to show you this, because it was just shown to me. I think I’m going to show it to the media, both real and fake media, by the way. This is what it takes to get something approved today.”

Secretary Chao then stepped forward with what was supposed to be a “process flowchart.”

“That’s a flowchart,” Trump helpfully pointed out. “So that can go out to 20 years. This shows about 10. But that can go out to about 20 years to get something approved.”

He then told a story about a “certain state” (he wouldn’t say which one) that has a flow chart going out 17 years to get a highway project approved. At fault, he said, are all these rules and regulations in those stacks of paper requiring environmental impact studies and other protections.

Trump went on to say that he will get rid of these nonsensical regulations and, in turn, “we will create millions of new jobs and make millions of American dreams come true.”

Then, he took questions from reporters in attendance, and one asked why so many CEOs have left his manufacturing council since his bumbling claim that both sides were to blame.

We all know what happened next. He launched into a full-throated claim repeating that both sides were to blame and both had good people among them.

And, unfortunately, that’s the last we’ve heard of the infrastructure plan.

I was reminded of that by a New York Times story about a group of MIT and Harvard students, along with students from Birzeit University in Palestine’s West Bank who have developed an app to track potholes and measure overall road quality.

Surprisingly, initial tests of the app show that the roads and streets around Birzeit are in better shape than the streets around Boston’s M.I.T.

Well, maybe not so surprisingly. The American Society of Civil Engineers has now proclaimed that 45% of American roads are in poor condition and has been warning for years that our government needs to invest more in repairing and maintaining the country’s transportation infrastructure.

But, the federal government is sitting still on the issue, essentially putting the burden on cash-strapped states to pick up the slack. We all know the problems keeping up with our streets and highways here in Wisconsin.

Trump, who proclaimed he would devote “huge funding” to infrastructure, has been content to stage “infrastructure week” presentations and promising “gleaming new roads, bridges, highways, railways and waterways all across our land.”

Now in his fourth year, that’s been it for Trump’s infrastructure plan. ￼

Dave Zweifel

Dave Zweifel

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. He can be reached by email at dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.

