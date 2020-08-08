ZWEIFEL COLUMN:

The latest count by those who keep tabs on such things is that the Trump administration has now successfully rolled back 64 environmental rules and regulations with another 34 still in progress.
They’ve included authorizing offshore oil drilling, the suspension of coal mining emissions rules, allowing oil wells in the Arctic, ending the country’s carbon monitoring system, rolling back vehicle fuel economy standards, disbanding the panel that reviews air pollution complaints and sharply curtailing the Endangered Species Act.
Add to the repeal of the Obama administration’s Clean Power standards that was aimed at reducing coal fueled power plants, the downsizing of the Utah Bears Ears National Monument, pulling the U.S. from the Paris Climate Treaty, the scrubbing of references to “climate change” in federal documents, and the fact that criminal enforcement by the Environmental Protection Agency is at a 30-year low.
All this and, yet, Donald Trump had the audacity earlier this week to claim that he suspects he’s the best environmental president since the revered conservationist and founder of our national parks, Teddy Roosevelt.
Now that, folks, is the epitome of chutzpah.
But, that’s what he said when signing into law a bipartisan bill that at long last will provide much needed funds to continue the Land and Water Conservation Fund and to allocate $9.5 billion over the next five years to clear up the huge maintenance backlog in the national park system.
The bill, of course, wasn’t his idea. It was written and introduced by Georgia Democrat John Lewis, the longtime congressman and civil rights icon who died last month and who Trump dissed this week because he declined to attend his inauguration ceremony.
Lewis’ bill passed the Democratic-controlled House 310-107 and the GOP-led Senate 73-25 after some Republican senators, worried about the condition of national parks in their Western states, rallied several of their colleagues to pass it and send it to Trump.
But, that didn’t stop our modest president from taking credit and inviting only Republicans — six senators and three House members — to the bill signing.
“At some point, they’ll have to start thinking about the Republican Party and all of the incredible things we’ve done on conservation and many other fronts,” he declared.
Yes, Trump has done such a good job protecting the environment and our national parks that he can’t even pronounce the name of the much-visited Yosemite National Park in California, the park that naturalist John Muir convinced Teddy Roosevelt to place under federal protection.
“Yo-semites,” the great conservationist Donald Trump called it during the bill signing, adding another first to his list of achievements, this one being the only president in American history who doesn’t know the name of a national park that draws 5 million visitors a year.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. He can be reached by email at dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
