And the winner is — absentee voting

The partisan Wisconsin Elections Commission on Wednesday thankfully agreed to send absentee ballot request forms to some 2.7 million registered voters across the state. But the commission split 3-3 when discussing the wording of the mailing. We hope the commission can find consensus on that soon.

Regardless, voters don’t have to wait for the Elections Commission to remind them how and when they can vote absentee. Voters can request absentee ballots now by going to myvote.wi.gov for both the Aug. 11 primary and Nov. 3 election.

Please do so if you haven’t already.

Though Wisconsin has mostly kept the novel coronavirus at bay, it could surge this fall, just as America is choosing its leaders. The United States surpassed 100,000 deaths to COVID-19 on Wednesday, an ominous milestone and warning.

This isn’t the time for partisan bickering over the commission’s letter. It’s time to set political differences aside and encourage as many people as possible to vote from home.