ANOTHER VIEW | ADVANCE MEDIA: Dear students, you can lead by example this school year

Dear students,

At the end of every school year, somebody stands at a microphone at a graduation ceremony and delivers a commencement speech. Some are long. Some are short. Some are good. Some are not so good. One thing they have in common, though, is that they all try to pass on advice about how to live your life. “Commencement” is a beginning, they pretty much all say, not an end.

Well, the past several months have been so crazy that we thought it might be OK to give a commencement speech at the beginning of the school year. After all, why give advice at the end? Why not give it when it can be put to good use?

So as your schools open and you return to another year of masks, hand sanitizers and weird rules that don’t make a lot of sense, here’s what we want you to know:

Ignore the noise.

A lot of adults have opinions about how you should think. Ignore them.

A lot of adults are scared and want you to be scared, too. Ignore them.

A lot of adults want you to think of yourself and only yourself. Ignore them.