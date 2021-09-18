ANOTHER VIEW | DECATUR (ALA.) DAILY: Robert E. Lee never wanted a monument in the first place

Fighting for Confederate monuments has become its own lost cause.
Sept. 8, the state of Virginia finally ended the saga of Richmond’s memorial to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
After lawsuits and protests, the state lifted up and carried away a statue of Lee that had stood at the center of Virginia’s capital city for more than a century.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who waited out a blackface scandal to remain in office when other elected officials might have resigned, was happy to see the monument go.
“Any remnant like this that glorifies the lost cause of the Civil War, it needs to come down,” he said.
Ironically, one person who would have agreed with Northam is Gen. Lee.
Lee’s letters reveal a man who generally opposed erecting monuments to the Confederacy, believing they stood in the way of national reconciliation after the war.
“As regards the erection of such a monument as is contemplated; my conviction is, that however grateful it would be to the feelings of the South, the attempt in the present condition of the Country, would have the effect of retarding, instead of accelerating its accomplishment; & of continuing, if not adding to, the difficulties under which the Southern people labour,” Lee wrote in 1866.
His views had not changed in 1869.
“I think it wiser, moreover, not to keep open the sores of war but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife, to commit to oblivion the feelings engendered,” Lee wrote of plans for monuments at Gettysburg.
Sharon Jennings, a Black woman and Richmond native, had mixed feelings about this week’s removal of the Lee statue.
“It’s a good day, and it’s a sad day at the same time,” she told The Associated Press. “It doesn’t matter what color you are, if you really like history, and you understand what this street has been your whole life and you’ve grown up this way, you’re thinking, ‘Oh, my God.’ But when you get older, you understand that it does need to come down.”
Jennings’ nuanced view is one reason we have supported keeping the disposition of Confederate monuments — any monuments, really — a local issue. Let those whose tax dollars fund their upkeep decide the fate of the various Confederate monuments throughout the South and elsewhere.
Unfortunately, the Alabama Legislature has gotten in the way of that, passing a law forbidding local governments from moving or changing monuments of a certain age — a supposedly viewpoint neutral law that just happens to fine cities and counties for removing Confederate memorials.
When Madison County removed a confederate monument, an anonymous donor paid the county’s $25,000 fine.
That, however, has not satisfied state Attorney Gen. Steve Marshall, whose office is trying to revive its lawsuit against the county for violating state law. The AG’s office contends a judge was wrong to dismiss the suit because a private actor, and not the county, paid the fine.
Marshall seems to have an obsession with fighting for lost causes with the taxpayers’ money. Perhaps he should respect Gen. Lee’s wishes instead and save us all a lot of trouble.