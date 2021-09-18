ANOTHER VIEW | DECATUR (ALA.) DAILY: Robert E. Lee never wanted a monument in the first place

His views had not changed in 1869.

“I think it wiser, moreover, not to keep open the sores of war but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife, to commit to oblivion the feelings engendered,” Lee wrote of plans for monuments at Gettysburg.

Sharon Jennings, a Black woman and Richmond native, had mixed feelings about this week’s removal of the Lee statue.

“It’s a good day, and it’s a sad day at the same time,” she told The Associated Press. “It doesn’t matter what color you are, if you really like history, and you understand what this street has been your whole life and you’ve grown up this way, you’re thinking, ‘Oh, my God.’ But when you get older, you understand that it does need to come down.”

Jennings’ nuanced view is one reason we have supported keeping the disposition of Confederate monuments — any monuments, really — a local issue. Let those whose tax dollars fund their upkeep decide the fate of the various Confederate monuments throughout the South and elsewhere.