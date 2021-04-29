ANOTHER VIEW | ENTERPRISE JOURNAL: Legislative oversight needed, but flexibility key in emergencies

Legislators from different political parties don’t agree on much. But there is one area in which they are in bipartisan lockstep: zealously guarding their power.

A recent Associated Press article detailed how this tendency is playing out at statehouses around the country, where lawmakers are questioning protracted Covid-19 restrictions that have been imposed by governors and other members of the executive branch.

Frustrated by being cut out of the loop on the extent and duration of most of these executive orders, lawmakers have been fighting back now that the worst of the crisis appears to have waned.

Citing the count of the National Council of State Legislatures, the AP reported that lawmakers in 45 states have proposed more than 300 measures this year related to legislative oversight of executive actions not just during the pandemic but also during less rare emergencies.

This is occurring not only in states where the legislative majorities and the governor are of different parties. It’s also happening where they are under the same political banner.

The thrust of these reforms is to impose time limits on how long governors can declare a state of emergency before they have to seek the approval of their legislature to extend it.