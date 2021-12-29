ANOTHER VIEW | LOS ANGELES TIMES: Requiring vaccinations for domestic flights reasonable, overdue

Millions of Americans boarded an airplane heading for someplace to spend the holidays — very possibly in the company of the newest and wiliest strain of the coronavirus, omicron.

The invisible hitchhiker will find it difficult to board international flights, as travelers to far-flung destinations are subject to all manner of COVID-19 requirements. But for the thousands of domestic flights, the coronavirus had easier access. There are no national COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for domestic air travel, just the much-violated mask mandate that’s supposed to keep infections to a minimum as dozens of people are crowded together in a metal tube for hours at a time.

That’s nuts, and there was some hope that President Joe Biden might consider new rules on domestic air travel as part of his latest coronavirus action plan announced last week. He did not, instead offering Americans free rapid tests upon request, which we really may need when they are finally available next year.