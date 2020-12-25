ANOTHER VIEW | MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE: States left out of COVID relief

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., an architect of the earlier bipartisan plan, said he was grateful for the compromise but pained at its shortcomings. In an interview with an editorial writer moments after he voted for passage, Phillips called the victory “bittersweet.”

While it will deliver help for many, he said, “This was so important and urgent and yet took far too long.” But, Phillips said, “we did show the country there are some here in Congress who maybe are not the flashiest, but who take joy in trying to help people.”

The bipartisan work should continue; there will be much to do when the 117th Congress convenes on Jan. 3. Economists have said that the states collectively face deficits of $170 billion — just a little more than the $160 billion in state and local aid that had been in the original bipartisan plan Phillips and others championed. That funding should never have been pitted against direct relief for individuals. Both were and are needed.

President-elect Joe Biden says he is committed to additional relief that will include aid for state and local governments — essential to forestall cuts to health care, education at the state level and police at the local level.

This bill, it should be noted, contains far more than COVID relief. It came wrapped in a mega-bill of $2.3 trillion, with $1.4 trillion to fund federal agencies through the end of the fiscal year to prevent a government shutdown, but it is poor governance to send legislators a bill of more than 5,500 pages just hours before a vote. Let’s hope Biden will be able to set a more productive tone in working with the next Congress.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.