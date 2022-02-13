ANOTHER VIEW | NEWARK STAR LEDGER: Republicans accept violence as means of retaining power

The Republican National Committee has officially decided that the mob riot at the Capitol was not lawless violence, but a reasonable public debate on constitutional nuances.

That was part of a resolution drafted by the RNC, when it condemned Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for joining the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, which the RNC refers to as a “Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

The party of Donald Trump supports vandals who smashed windows, assaulted police officers, ransacked offices, threatened lawmakers, and defecated on floors, a Trump-triggered strike on democracy that left five dead and 140 cops injured.

Apparently, the party that believes kneeling during the anthem desecrates the flag also thinks that using the flag to bludgeon a cop is “legitimate political discourse.”

It is also a vivid sign that Republicans believe the retention of power justifies deadly violence, so it is not unreasonable to ask of every member of the party of Trump -- from Kevin McCarthy to the last goose-stepping back-bencher – whether they embrace such authoritarianism as their new creed.

Some Republicans had the sense to condemn the RNC language, including Sens. Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, and Bill Cassidy. Former Gov. Chris Christie argued that the RNC’s statement was a political detriment, but he didn’t say much about the part where the RNC advocates busting heads.

Bill Palatucci, Christie’s former right-hand man, is said to be the only New Jersey RNC delegate to voice his opposition, though he had trouble reading the room: He suggested that the RNC commend Mike Pence, ostensibly for standing up to his puppet master, and in the end Palatucci called the censure of Cheney and Kinzinger a “terrible action by the RNC.”

The weekend of damage control included RNC chair Ronna McDaniel’s claim that the censure language referred to “discourse that had nothing to do with violence at the Capitol,” but she did not change one word in the carefully negotiated resolution, and she omits the fact that neither the committee nor federal prosecutors are targeting non-violent marchers.

Rebranding thugs as honest dissenters is going to be a difficult sell for Republicans going forward – because seditious conspiracy is not honest dissent.

As Rep. Tom Malinowski told New Jersey Globe last week, “When a party officially declares a mob attack on cops and the Capitol ‘legitimate political discourse,’ they’ve all got to own it, or take a stand against it.”

Until then, Republican courage is embodied mostly by Cheney and Kinzinger, who defied their party’s intransigence by signing on to the J-6 committee – fully aware that they were putting their careers in jeopardy -- and the choice they made was a monumental gesture of patriotism.

Cheney, the lodestar of the moment, calls GOP leaders “willing hostages,” and says she does “not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge.”