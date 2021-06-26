ANOTHER VIEW | PALM BEACH POST: Court should affirm citizens’ right to video police

Just a week ago, the Pulitzer Prize board gave a special citation to Darnella Frazier, who at age 17 thought to use her cellphone to shoot video of the scene she happened upon in Minneapolis — a police officer holding down a Black man with a knee to his neck.

The man, of course, was George Floyd, and his gasps of “I can’t breathe” to the unheeding cop, then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, set off a seismic wave of protest, the tremors of which are still shaking our society and our politics.

We wouldn’t feel the outrage without the video — “a video,” the Pulitzer citation reads, “that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice.”

The Pulitzer Board’s wisdom makes a Florida appeals court look even more lunk-headed than it did on May 5 when a three-judge panel of the court ruled, 2-1, against a Boynton Beach woman who was arrested for taking video of police officers while they were detaining her teenage son.

The incident took place in 2009. Sharron Tasha Ford, then 34, was summoned by Boynton Beach police to the then-Muvico Theater to pick up her son for allegedly sneaking in. She came with a video camera, thinking that would help protect him.