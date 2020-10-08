ANOTHER VIEW | ST. CLOUD TIMES: Debates need real time fact checking

That’s plenty of time to pull together credible experts on each topic, have them gather necessary resources and work in real time at the debate to dig into the candidates’ answers.

All the commission would need to add is a segment at the end of each open-discussion during which the moderator would share with the public the findings of the fact-checkers.

To be honest, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, a veteran journalist with deep knowledge about the issues, probably could have done that several times last week, especially because he alone crafted the specific questions. The commission, though, did not expect him to do fact-checking of answers.

Yet from opening disagreements about the number of Americans with pre-existing conditions to the final (false) attacks about election integrity, it was clear giving viewers the facts would have gone a long way toward showing each candidate’s credibility.

To be clear, such fact-checking would not always prove one candidate is right and the other wrong.

Look no further than the opening clash about how many people have pre-existing conditions. Biden said 100 million. Trump challenged that number. And then the train went off the rails.

