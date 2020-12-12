ANOTHER VIEW | VALDOSTA TIMES: Beware gift card scams this season

A gift card seems like that perfect stocking stuffer, but not so fast.

The Federal Trade Commission warns consumers about gift card scams.

One scam specifically targets the use of Amazon gift cards.

The warning is not to say that Amazon or other gift cards are a bad idea, but rather consumers are urged to use caution, making sure they are getting what they are paying for when purchasing cards.

The FTC warned, “If a merchant other than Amazon.com asks you to pay using an Amazon gift card, it’s probably a scam.”

In fact, the FTC said, Amazon’s gift card terms don’t allow consumers to use their Amazon gift cards to make payments anywhere other than amazon.com and a few specific designated sites.

The Federal Trade Commission explained the scam on its website:

“You discover a website that sells new HDTVs, GPS devices and other gizmos for deeply discounted prices. You haven’t heard of the site so you do some research. You find a few reviews from satisfied customers, so you go for it. During checkout, you’re instructed to purchase an Amazon gift card and then hand over the gift card information as payment.