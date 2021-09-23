ANOTHER VIEW | VALDOSTA TIMES: Recently vaccinated citizens deserve thanks for doing their part too

So many people are coming around, reversing course and getting vaccinated.

We want to say thank you and commend you for your community service.

People who had resisted the COVID-19 vaccination are now showing up at the vaccination drive at South Georgia Medical Center and other locations, and it will make a huge difference in the battle to control the spread of the delta variant in our community.

Of course, we know that most people are vaccinated to keep themselves safe and that is certainly the right thing to do and the primary reason for vaccination.

Still, getting the COVID-19 vaccination helps to keep everyone else safe as well and also helps stabilize the economy.

No one wants people to get sick.

No one wants people to be hospitalized.

No one wants people to be placed on ventilators.

And, most certainly, no one wants people to die.

The vaccine is simply what it takes to keep those things from happening.

None of us likes getting shots in our arms, and we don’t like having to wear protective masks.