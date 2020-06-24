Body cameras help hold cops accountable

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cameras on Madison police officers won’t solve every problem and dispute with law enforcement.

But the body-worn devices will make local police more transparent and accountable to the public. That’s significant, given growing distrust of law enforcement, particularly among Black Americans.

The Madison City Council should finally give cop cameras a try.

Uniform cameras can objectively show what happens when police interactions with the public turn violent, such as the unjustified and horrific killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A bystander May 25 captured cellphone video of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinning his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly 8 minutes until Floyd fell unconscious. That triggered weeks of national outrage, protests and looting. Floyd was an unarmed black man accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill.