Channel election anxiety into service for your community

Israel prescribes steps that individuals can take to have better conversations and, if nothing else, remain connected to people they care about but disagree with.

“Try to have a fuller, more complete understanding of who people are,” she said. “The best way is to actually connect, listen to them, be curious, try to be open-hearted.”

Particularly in a campaign season, she added, “people are focused a lot on public figures, the discord they see. … But most of us are not public figures. We don’t need to represent the national agenda.”

Indeed, one answer may be to focus locally. As one of 330 million Americans, an individual can’t affect the national agenda much. But your city or school district is a different story.

The closer government is to you, the more it can affect your life. And yet millions of the people willing to wait in line to vote in this presidential election will skip their next round of city council or school board elections.

Casting a ballot is the minimum. Most local governments have citizen committees and panels that often go without many volunteers to serve. All that angst over the presidency and the Senate could be channeled into serving your community.