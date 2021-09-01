Don't let Big Tech squash local news

When the news industry struggles, so does our democracy.

One congressman from Wisconsin is in a powerful position to help turn things around.

U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, should press his colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee and a key subcommittee to support the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act. This bipartisan proposal would force big technology companies to fairly compensate local publishers for their content.

Big technology companies such as Google and Facebook repackage news reports from local sources for their users. By redirecting readers to their own sites, they deprive local news outlets of digital advertising revenue. That makes it harder to staff newsrooms with the journalists who produce the credible reports and information voters need to be engaged citizens.

Even when readers do land on a newspaper’s or television station’s website, many of the ads there are sold by Google, Facebook or a handful of digital brokers. Those companies take a hefty cut, leaving local news producers — the people working hard to let you know what’s going on in your community — without a reliable revenue stream.