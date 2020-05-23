EDITORIAL: A call for civility amidst protests

In a speech in the Senate, Shirkey said: “These folks are thugs and their tactics are despicable. It is never OK to threaten the safety or life of another person, elected or otherwise, period. The moment an individual or group embraces the threat of physical violence to make a point is the moment I stop listening.”

But the GOP leaders also believe that the majority of protesters do not share violent sentiments, and blame a few bad actors for drawing attention away from justifiable objections to stay-home orders that have left businesses shuttered and thousands unemployed. Many businesses aren’t coming back, even once the orders lift.

The First Amendment is one of the bedrocks of our democracy, and so is the right to protest. A wide swath of free speech is protected, even speech that seems threatening and disturbing.

But that doesn’t mean it’s right.

In a post to the private Facebook group Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine, one member wrote: “We haven’t had any bloodshed yet, but the populous is counting to three, and the other day was two. Next comes watering the tree of liberty with the blood of tyrants.”