EDITORIAL: A welcome crackdown on non-service animals on planes

Unlike the disciplined service animals, all it took for a pet owner to get a “support animal” designation for their pet was to go to their “medical professional” and get a note saying they were needed for emotional support. We suspect at least of few of those notes were written because the doc wanted to get Muffy and Snakey out of their waiting rooms.

It was a thriving business for a while. Some airlines reported almost 50 percent increases in the number of support animals it accommodated between 2016 and 2017.

And, yes, there was also a drop in the number of checked pets. Why, after all, should someone pay the $100 pet checking fee when – with a note from the doctor – pets fly free?

So, yes, we applaud the U.S. Department of Transportation’s plan to rein things in. And, we’re not alone. The proposal was praised by airline industry trade groups, by flight attendant associations who had lobbied for it and by disabled veterans groups who felt it undercut the use of trained service animals.

The Transportation Department’s proposed tightening of the rules now go out for public comment for 60 days before they can be enacted.

Airline travel is already hectic with worries over connections, delays, getting through security and numerous other issues.

Soon, we hope, this scam will be put to rest and airlines passengers don’t have to worry about having an untrained critter in the seat next to them.