EDITORIAL: Abbott Labs’ breakthrough and the national race to defeat coronavirus

No magic wand exists to end the coronavirus pandemic, but as of this week there is a portable diagnostic test from Abbott Laboratories to detect COVID-19 within minutes.

We’re impressed, not surprised. America will get through this crisis only in an intense national effort that combines commitment and creativity.

So much dedication is on display, beginning with the brave work of doctors, nurses and first responders caring for highly contagious patients. Then there are the hospital, office and public cleaning crews risking their health to fight COVID-19. What also catches our eye is the aggressive burst of energy from American medical companies pursuing coronavirus tests, treatments, vaccines and cures.

Two months ago, COVID-19 was a mystery ailment that had infected hundreds of people in central China. On Monday, Johnson & Johnson said it would begin human testing of a vaccine in September that could be ready for emergency use in early 2021.