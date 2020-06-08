EDITORIAL: After George Floyd’s killing, make America a better place

What happens next? Swift action by Minnesota prosecutors, along with national outrage and peaceful demonstrations, create momentum for the possibility of real change in American society. The pain of systemic police abuse in minority communities has been laid bare anew for all to witness. “Seeing an officer kill another black man is like watching my own funeral. Or my brother’s. Or my father’s,” our Chicago Tribune newsroom colleague Javonte Anderson wrote. “It’s why my hands trembled on the steering wheel the last time a white police officer pulled me over. For him, it was a routine traffic stop. For me, it was life or death.”

Police departments face renewed scrutiny for their double standards in approaching white and black suspects. Elected and police officials are being pushed to repudiate the knee-choke death of Floyd; some are embracing the chance to speak. The police chief in St. Paul, Minn., told his force that anyone who thinks Chauvin’s actions constituted an acceptable use of force should resign. Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said Floyd’s death sickened and embarrassed him. He ordered his officers to watch the video. “We stand with Mr. Floyd’s family.”