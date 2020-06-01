EDITORIAL: After George Floyd: Twin Cities leaders walk a fine line (copy)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Minneapolis and St. Paul are being tested.

Buildings are burning, stores are being looted and more lives are in danger.

The aftermath of the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in south Minneapolis has laid bare the deeply rooted anger that has long-simmered in minority communities and beyond. Anger over policing. Anger over inequality. And anger over racism that still haunts these cities and nation in 2020.

It’s a year that will forever be remembered for a deadly pandemic that makes the future more uncertain for all of us, and no doubt bleaker for many of those who already toil in service-sector jobs that are disappearing by the thousands every week. And in the Twin Cities, it’s a year that will be remembered for George Floyd.

None of this excuses the mayhem that unfolded across both cities. But it helps explain how we got here.

In this tipping point moment for Minneapolis and St. Paul, city leaders face a defining challenge. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and their respective chiefs of police, who have all called for calm as the protests have spread, are critical figures. The decisions they make in the days ahead will go a long way toward determining whether peace and public safety can be restored.