EDITORIAL: Airlines show no gratitude to American taxpayers who fly

You’d think, after they received a bailout from the federal government, that United States airlines would start refunding customers for trips they canceled or changed significantly because of the coronavirus crisis.

You’d think, but you’d be wrong.

The U.S. Department of Transportation only suggested that airlines pay cash refunds if customers want them. In an April 3 enforcement notice, DOT reported “receiving an increasing number of complaints and inquiries from ticketed passengers, including many with non-refundable tickets, who describe having been denied refunds for flights that were canceled or significantly delayed.”

But suggesting isn’t changing anything. Airlines are giving travel vouchers for canceled trips if passengers change their plans. If the airline cancels the flight, often at the last minute, the airline will pay cash.

Have you canceled any flights? If so you might have experienced change after change to the time and even the day. And you likely decided early to cancel your trip, given the situation today.

This is angering travelers, just as the airlines are getting federal money to keep employees working and stay afloat.