EDITORIAL: Americans aren't reassured by a president who prefers his 'gut' over science

At the heart of the effort to fight the coronavirus epidemic is science. At the heart of President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis is his history of constantly denigrating the validity of science. Whether the issue is global climate change, fighting disease, addressing the health effects of e-cigarettes or scrutinizing gun violence with scientific data analysis, Trump consistently gives science short shrift, often just to feed his own ego.

The result is a president who leads based on what he calls his “gut” rather than science-driven data. Trump’s gut tells him that the coronavirus fatality rate isn’t as high as epidemiologists say, and that reports of worldwide infections surpassing 100,000 are part of a Democratic “hoax.” Trump’s gut tells him the administration has stopped the virus even though it continues to spread across 34 states, and the death toll keeps rising.

“In the U.S., it is the opposite of contained,” Harvard epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch told CNN. There’s actually no way to know whether U.S. containment efforts are working because the Trump administration hasn’t made enough test kits available to determine the true scope of the virus’s spread.