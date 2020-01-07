EDITORIAL: An optimistic ending to a divisive 2019

Congressman Bryan Steil’s biggest accomplishment in 2019 didn’t appear in a piece of legislation but in his willingness to work with members on the other side of the aisle.

While low in the House GOP pecking order, the Janesville Republican’s freshman status proved freeing. He was able to break down some partisan barriers and seek out common ground with Democrats.

Amid bitter divisions over President Trump’s impeachment, Steil has been advocating for an obscure group known as the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress. Steil, who represents Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, joined 32 of his colleagues in signing a Nov. 12 letter asking House leadership to allow the committee to continue its work into the new year.

In an interview with The Gazette last week, Steil said the Beltway’s partisan traditions became apparent before he even took office. About a week after winning the 2018 election, he joined 89 other freshmen members for an orientation event at the Capitol. He was stunned to find out they would travel from their Courtyard Marriott Hotel to the Capitol not as a group but with Democrats and Republicans riding separate buses.