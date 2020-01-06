EDITORIAL: As polar ice melts, Russia and China probe — at America’s expense

The top and bottom of the world no longer are barren expanses of ice visited every so often by explorers on snowshoes. They’re untapped El Dorados, troves of hidden energy and mineral resources coveted by both East and West.

Who’s doing the coveting? For some time the primary players have been the United States and Russia. But another global power has sidled its way into the game in both the Arctic and Antarctic: China.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s intentions were made clear in 2007 when he dispatched a submersible to the bottom of the Arctic Ocean to plant a titanium Russian flag and claim the Arctic as his own. He has also reopened Arctic military bases long shuttered by the demise of the Cold War, and beefed up the Kremlin’s fleet of icebreakers. Putin knows that at least a quarter of the world’s undiscovered oil and natural gas is buried underneath the Arctic Ocean.

China, however, has been creeping into the Arctic conversation, even though it doesn’t have the same say as the eight countries that border the Arctic — the U.S., Russia, Canada, Denmark (via Greenland), Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. International law gives those nations bona fide claims to the Arctic because of their proximity.