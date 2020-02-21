EDITORIAL: As Trump frees Blagojevich, fresh injustice for the 12 million victims of Illinois corruption

Trump’s decision spits in the eye of those prosecutors, but also the jurors who found the ex-governor guilty. Remember, too, that we’ll never know how many top-notch people were cheated out of careers in government, or how many employers lost chances at state contracts because, during the Blagojevich years, the fix was in. Nor may we again see such a selfish betrayal as Blagojevich’s effort to sell that Senate seat, which belonged not to him but to the people of Illinois.

In writing about Blagojevich, we’ve acknowledged that we aren’t uninvolved parties. Fitzgerald’s sentencing memorandum to Judge Zagel noted that Blagojevich’s offenses included “demanding the firing of the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board members in exchange for assistance to the Tribune Company for financing in relation to the sale of Wrigley Field.”

Unlike Blagojevich, none of us on the Tribune Editorial Board lost his or her job because of his crimes. We aren’t his victims. His victims are those more than 12 million citizens. They’ve watched judges frog-march four of Illinois’ last 11 governors to federal prisons. ...