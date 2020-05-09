EDITORIAL: Asymptomatic virus carriers are the walking time bombs endangering Americans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is a feel-good story with a very bad ending. Despite authorities’ dramatic efforts to dampen the coronavirus spread with shelter-at-home orders, people are becoming infected anyway. And the most dangerous part is, some don’t know it. That’s because 25% or more of those infected are asymptomatic.

There’s a widespread, mistaken assumption that asymptomatic status is some kind of an all-clear signal, as if no symptoms mean there’s nothing to worry about. What it really means is that those people are infectious even though their bodies aren’t showing signs of it. These are the perfect hosts for the coronavirus because they distribute the disease to new victims, over and over again, even though the hosts feel just fine.

They are the walking reasons why universal testing is essential as a basic first step to easing stay-at-home restrictions. The White House, however, regards universal testing as “nonsensical.”

More than 1.2 million U.S. coronavirus cases, including nearly 10,000 cases in Missouri, have been confirmed through testing, presumably of people who felt ill or had some other compelling reason to get tested. With an asymptomatic rate as high as 25% — confirmed last month by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield — the actual number of U.S. cases is likely far higher.