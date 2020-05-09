EDITORIAL: Asymptomatic virus carriers are the walking time bombs endangering Americans

This is a feel-good story with a very bad ending. Despite authorities’ dramatic efforts to dampen the coronavirus spread with shelter-at-home orders, people are becoming infected anyway. And the most dangerous part is, some don’t know it. That’s because 25% or more of those infected are asymptomatic.
There’s a widespread, mistaken assumption that asymptomatic status is some kind of an all-clear signal, as if no symptoms mean there’s nothing to worry about. What it really means is that those people are infectious even though their bodies aren’t showing signs of it. These are the perfect hosts for the coronavirus because they distribute the disease to new victims, over and over again, even though the hosts feel just fine.
They are the walking reasons why universal testing is essential as a basic first step to easing stay-at-home restrictions. The White House, however, regards universal testing as “nonsensical.”
More than 1.2 million U.S. coronavirus cases, including nearly 10,000 cases in Missouri, have been confirmed through testing, presumably of people who felt ill or had some other compelling reason to get tested. With an asymptomatic rate as high as 25% — confirmed last month by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield — the actual number of U.S. cases is likely far higher.
“This helps explain how rapidly this virus continues to spread across the country, because we have asymptomatic transmitters and we have individuals who are transmitting 48 hours before they become symptomatic,” Redfield told National Public Radio early last month.
The nation’s ability to slow the transmission rate has been largely due to stay-at-home orders issued around the country and quarantining of those who test positive. But those stay-at-home orders are now being lifted, meaning asymptomatic carriers could soon be out in circulation.
They are, in fact, walking time bombs. The primary defense against them is testing, continued enforcement of social distancing and pressure to keep wearing masks in public. But a Harvard Global Health Institute study reported by NPR Thursday found that the seven-day rolling average of nearly 250,000 tests per day nationwide is a mere fraction of what’s actually needed.
Researchers have culled data from around the globe to determine asymptomatic rates. The patients isolated aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in the early days of the crisis provided an excellent, controlled study group. One study found that 18% of those infected aboard the Diamond Princess proved asymptomatic. A study in Iceland found asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic rates as high as 50%.
For those who are infected yet show no symptoms, hooray for you. For society’s most vulnerable population — the millions older than 60 and others with weakened immune systems or existing medical conditions — it’s the people who are transmitting the virus without knowing it who pose the greatest threat. Despite the widespread relaxation of restrictions, this is no time for Americans to let down their guard.
