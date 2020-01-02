EDITORIAL: Attorney general should investigate GOP voter suppression

A top aide to President Trump’s re-election campaign appeared in late November at a Wisconsin event and told Republican politicians and operatives — including Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Wisconsin Republican Party executive director Mark Jefferson — that, “Traditionally it’s always been Republicans suppressing votes in places” in battleground states such as Wisconsin.

Justin Clark, a senior political adviser and senior counsel to Trump’s re-election campaign, also told the Republican National Lawyers Association gathering: “Let’s start playing offense a little bit. That’s what you’re going to see in 2020. It’s going to be a much bigger program, a much more aggressive program, a much better-funded program.”

Those remarks from an audio tape of the event obtained by the liberal groups American Bridge and One Wisconsin Now and shared with The Associated Press sure sound like a threat to ramp up voter suppression and voter intimidation in Wisconsin.

Clark, when confronted by the AP, tried to do some cleanup.