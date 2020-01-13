EDITORIAL: Before you travel, make sure your ID is Real

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Even with that success, though, another 60% of Wisconsin drivers need an updated license, at least if they want to fly domestically next holiday season or ever visit a military base or a federal building.

What do you need to bring to the DMV to get a Real ID?

If you have a passport and a Wisconsin driver’s license already, bring those plus proof of your Social Security number to the DMV. (Social Security number can be proven by your official Social Security card or by a pay stub, 1099 or W2 form with your entire name and Social Security number on it.)

If you are a current Wisconsin resident without a passport who has never changed your name, you can get a Real ID license by bringing a certified U.S. birth certificate, a Wisconsin driver’s license with current address and proof of your Social Security number to the DMV.

If you’ve changed your name through marriage or divorce, you’ll also need a certified marriage certificate and certified record of divorce as well, to prove the history of your name changes.

It’s important to note that while the Real ID is a federal system, it is not required for voting. A valid voter registration is enough.