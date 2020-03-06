EDITORIAL: Biden, Sanders now fighting for the soul of their party

Meanwhile, Biden, whose campaign seemed on life support, has catapulted to the front of the delegate pack with a Super Tuesday surge few thought possible.

Moderates have coalesced. They have found their candidate.

Biden isn’t California Democrats’ first choice, but the election in November isn’t about this state. It’s about Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida — states that backed Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 but Trump won in 2016, each by margins of less than 1.2 percentage points.

If Democrats hope to recapture the presidency, they must remember those swing voters in those swing states. At the same time, they, and Biden in particular, ignore and dismiss Sanders and his coalition at their peril. Hillary Clinton learned that lesson the hard way in 2016.

A bloc of Sanders voters has no party loyalty and jumped to Trump in the 2016 general election. And some younger voters turn out for Sanders rallies but didn’t show up at the polls with the same intensity last Tuesday.

To be successful, Democrats need both those groups as well as the centrists who are the core of Biden’s support. Bridging the gap won’t be easy.