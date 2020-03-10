EDITORIAL: Bipartisan support helps those who fight substance-use disorder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the first year, visits to the drop-in center doubled. And the number of support group meetings that are held regularly each month went from 52 at the other building to 120 at the new location.

More people are being helped. More services — meditation, yoga, refuge recovery — are being offered.

More community members are offering to conduct craft and other programs at the new center who weren’t comfortable assisting at the former, cramped location on West Avenue.

Evers signed four bills designed to help those with addictions — bills backed by Democrats (Jill Billings of La Crosse) and Republicans (John Nygren of Marinette) and started with listening sessions under previous Gov. Scott Walker.

The problem of addiction isn’t partisan. It affects all professions, income levels, genders.

That’s why the legislation and places like Coulee Recovery Center are so important.

Simply put, the legislation will save lives by making it easier for officials to more quickly help and support people who are in desperate need.