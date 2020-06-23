EDITORIAL: Bolton's revelations should have come earlier. They're still important.

But what makes it especially shocking is that Trump allegedly made clear he was willing to brush off China’s human rights violations, to the point of telling Xi that he should “go ahead with building” concentration camps used for the Orwellian “re-education” of the minority Uighurs. As Bolton put it, this “meant we could cross repression of the Uighurs off our list of possible reasons to sanction China, at least as long as trade negotiations continued.”

So not only was America’s president willing to withhold military aid from a beleaguered ally (Ukraine) for the sake of his personal political needs, he also was willing to enable human rights abuses on an epic scale.

Other reported details from the book provide more examples of Trump’s stunning ignorance about the world. Bolton writes that Trump wasn’t aware Britain is a nuclear power, though it was the first member of that exclusive club after the U.S. and Russia, and is America’s closest ally. No wonder Bolton, a lifelong conservative, said over the weekend that he considers Trump’s potential reelection a “danger for the republic.”

Trump maintains the book’s claims are false, which means nothing coming from a president whose trail of lies is unprecedented. This is, in the end, a book with no heroes — just an opportunistic author, an unfit president and a Republican Senate whose refusal to do its duty and remove Trump looks more egregious all the time.