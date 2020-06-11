EDITORIAL: Bungled photo-op undercuts Trump's message

Attorney General William Barr said it had been decided independently earlier in the day to extend the perimeter around the White House to one block, but that was delayed. When he walked out to check the security preparations and saw protesters in the square, he gave the order to disperse them. At about 6:17 p.m. — a half-hour before the president was to speak in the Rose Garden — a line of Secret Service officers advanced on protesters.

According to news reports, flash-bang grenades and pepper balls were set off; it’s disputed whether tear gas was used. Shield-bearing riot officers and mounted police drove people out of the square and off the patio of St. John’s, including members of the clergy.

Even as the smoke from the protesters’ ejection was still in the air, Trump opened his news conference in the Rose Garden a block away and said, “I am your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters.”

Seldom, if ever, have we seen such irony, sad as it was.