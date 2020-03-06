EDITORIAL: Cellphones fritter away too much time

Put down the cellphone. Live a little. That phone is stealing your life away.

Recent surveys show the average American spends about three to four hours each day on their cellphones. That’s more than a month a year, depending on an individual’s usage.

A Deloitte survey found that people check their phones nearly 50 times a day, including at work. That’s an extreme distraction, perhaps even an addiction.

The Pew Research Center found nearly a third of Americans are online constantly — much of that on their phones. More than two-thirds of teenagers say they often or sometimes go on their phones to pass the time, according to Pew.

RescueTime, which provides time management advice and tools, said it found that most sessions on the phone last two minutes. That means people are constantly picking up and putting down their phones throughout the day. If people did that in the days of landline phones, someone probably would have called a psychiatrist for them.

We’re looking at our phones and frittering away hours of our lives each day that would be better spent talking with friends, families and children. Or working. Or writing the great American novel.

All of us should try to plan dedicated time away from our phones.