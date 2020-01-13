EDITORIAL: Census must lead to fair voting maps in Wisconsin

More than two-thirds of Wisconsin’s counties have passed resolutions opposing partisan gerrymandering. Good citizens, regardless of their political leanings, understand that letting the politicians shape their own districts only leads to incumbents protecting themselves from voters.

That’s not how our democracy — which is by and for the people — is supposed to work.

Iowa has demonstrated a better way for decades.

The law in Iowa assigns the task of redrawing legislative and congressional districts to a state agency that’s insulated from politics.

The agency must draw districts compact and contiguous without considering the impact on politicians or parties.

The Iowa Legislature still approves the maps but can’t amend them. And if Iowa lawmakers want revisions, they must state in writing their concerns, which guards against shenanigans.

Adopting the Iowa model as a constitutional amendment would make it harder for either partisan side to undermine fair maps.

That’s because constitutional amendments require two consecutive legislatures to adopt the same proposal, followed by a binding public referendum.

But with the latest decennial census already here, Wisconsin needs to move fast. Passing a bill that requires a nonpartisan process such as Iowa’s is best.