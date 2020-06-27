EDITORIAL: Checks went to 1.1 million dead people, yet Trump questions independent auditing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Government Accountability Office on Thursday called into question Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s management of the $3 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package. An audit found that stimulus payments totaling nearly $1.4 billion were sent to 1.1 million dead people. Since President Donald Trump’s name was on those checks — at his insistence so he could take credit for the payments — he now must share responsibility with Mnuchin for what is unquestionably a major blunder.

The GAO is an independent watchdog that reports to Congress. Its ability to ferret out the facts and report them without administration censorship goes to the heart of why independent oversight by auditors and inspectors general is essential, especially in the Trump era.

Trump has fired multiple government inspectors general, including last month’s ouster of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, after their findings were deemed to have implicated the administration in wrongdoing. Linick was investigating multiple potential improprieties by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. In April, Trump fired the intelligence community inspector general who had alerted Congress to a whistleblower complaint about Trump’s withholding of aid to Ukraine in exchange for political favors.