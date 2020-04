EDITORIAL: Climate fix will require cooperation

Baldwin highlighted the threat a warming climate poses to Wisconsin’s farmers. Extreme weather causes flooding, crop and livestock losses. Heavier rains increase erosion and water pollution, which hurts our lakes and tourism.

“The longer we wait to act, the more costly climate change will be,” Baldwin said.

She’s right.

Rubio stressed the risk to coastal states.

“Changes in our climate, such as the rise of sea levels, are measurable facts,” he said. “Many communities in Florida are already dealing with the consequences.”

America needs broad and sustained action to cut carbon emissions, which trap heat in the atmosphere and warm the planet. One of the best and fastest ways to encourage clean energy alternatives is for the federal government to put a price on burning fossil fuels.