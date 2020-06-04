EDITORIAL: C'mon state: Let the people camp already

But with toilet paper back on store shelves, it’s time to open those bathrooms back up.

Meanwhile, as campsites sit empty and state park bathrooms are locked, the streets of Lake Geneva and some area beaches are packed with people.

And stores such as Walmart have been open through all this, filled with people every day.

Maybe, just maybe, if people were allowed to camp, some of those people would have chosen to go somewhere quieter, helping thin out crowds a little.

One of the best ways to stop the spread of coronavirus is to practice social distancing. It’s the reason people were told to stay home for more than two months and the reason businesses were forced to temporarily close.

Now that things are reopening, people should be encouraged to get out and go camping – and practice social distancing, instead of being told it’s not allowed.

Out camping, two families or sets of friends could easily be together while still staying distant from one another. Stay on the opposite side of the campfire. Then, take some time to go out and fish 6 feet apart.

Festivals and fireworks displays all over are still postponed, if not canceled. At least people should be allowed to go camping ... and be able to use a bathroom while they are there.