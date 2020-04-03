EDITORIAL: Congress must not allow Trump to escape stimulus package oversight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Congressional Democrats caught heat for delaying approval of the coronavirus stimulus package over concerns that $500 billion was being handed to the Trump administration with no oversight provisions. They finally won a guarantee that an independent inspector general would scrutinize disbursements and notify Congress of any spending irregularities. Now, days after its passage, President Donald Trump has declared he isn’t bound by that provision.

A president who thinks it’s acceptable to personally profit from the presidency now refuses to submit to congressional oversight regarding expenditures from a $2.2 trillion package — the single largest taxpayer outlay in U.S. history. What could go wrong?

This open violation of a bipartisan contract is the kind of funny business Trump has engaged in all his life — another reminder that he thinks he’s accountable to no one. Congress could sue, but there’s no time for that. Both parties need to stand their ground and demand Executive Branch accountability.