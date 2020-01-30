EDITORIAL: Cop camera bill has broad support, deserves Senate vote

SB 50 doesn’t require police agencies to buy or equip patrol officers with cameras. That’s up to individual communities.

But for all of the modern police agencies that do use body cameras across Wisconsin, video images from most incidents would have to be retained for at least 120 days. And if the footage involved death, injury, arrests, searches or use of force, the video would be preserved until cases were resolved.

Yet the bill does make accommodations for privacy. Footage of minors, victims of sensitive or violent crimes, and people in places with “reasonable expectations of privacy” could be withheld unless a balancing test determined the public interest outweighed those concerns. Even then, police could blur faces in videos to protect identities.

Cop cameras show what really happens Why was a Texas police officer charged with murder just two days after he shot and killed a woman in her home Oct. 12?

SB 50 is the result of hard work and compromise by lawmakers from both parties, open-government advocates and law enforcement. It demands action so more agencies adopt police cameras with a clear understanding of how they will be used and when images will become public.